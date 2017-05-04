WATCH: CBS13 News is on | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Report: San Francisco 49ers Release Mike Davis

May 4, 2017 11:23 AM
The San Francisco 49ers have cut ties with RB Mike Davis.

Ian Rapoport tweeted on Thursday that San Francisco has released Davis.

He joined the team in 2015 as the 126th draft pick for the 49ers. In two seasons with the 49ers, Davis played in only 14 games, starting in one of them.

He’s rushed 54 times for 108 yard and one touchdown.

Davis was fourth on the depth chart last year and sixth on the team in carries last year.

