Roseville Man A Decade Into Crafting Lightsabers For Star Wars Fans

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – May the Fourth brought out Star Wars fans of all ages to Fremont Park, some in costume, but everyone with a lightsaber in tow.

The famed galactic sword comes in all shapes and sizes, but perhaps one of the most coveted among enthusiasts is made right here in Northern California.

“The thing with the Star Wars fans is, they like the reality,” said Michael Murphy who has made a living off the series. “Ever since I saw the first light saber on screen, it was something that looked like to me, hmm, we should have that.”

Murphy made it happen and created one of the first, if not the first, real life lightsaber for fans around the world.

“People wait many years sometimes,” he said.

That’s because it takes weeks to make and the cost ranges from $1,500 and upward. His biggest sale last year landed him $15,000.

He’s become so famous and valued, he’s referred to now as Master Yoda.

“It’s the most humbling thing,” he said.

For the past 10 years Murphy has been making lightsabers, some years better than others, but it’s not about the money, it’s for the fans.

“I want to make it better for them. Not better for me, I still have the old ones I can play with here,” he said.

Seeing the force live on through generations is what Murphy says it’s all about.

“I just keep doing the best that I can, so I can serve those fans and inspire other people,” he said.