Sac State Men’s Golf Reacts To NCAA Regional Selection [VIDEO]

May 4, 2017 10:32 AM
by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

The Sacramento State Men’s Golf team, recently crowned Big Sky Conference Champions, will be heading to Stanford to compete in the NCAA Regional, held May 13-15.

Here’s their reaction, posted via Hornet Club’s Twitter Account this morning:

With the first place championship finish on Sunday the Hornets earned a berth in one of six NCAA regionals, Stanford being the selection.

Sacramento State had seven golfers earn all-Big Sky honors. Senior Aaron Beverly earned his second consecutive Big Sky Golfer of the Year award. Head Coach Kamden Brakel was named Big Sky Conference Men’s Golf Coach of the Year.

 

