See Who The New Republic FC On-Field MC Is [VIDEO]

The search for the new Republic FC on-field MC came down to two people and the winner was announced live on Good Day. See who won…
Sacrepublicfc.com says that Good Day Sacramento’s Julissa Ortiz announced the winner live on TV!
It came down to Vince Vicari and Robi Quick who both auditioned at Opening Night back on April 1st.
And the winner is…
Congrats to Robi Quick! The article says that Robi’s first game will be May 17th “for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match against the winner of Anahuac FC (Nev.) vs Sonoma County Sol FC (NPSL) at Papa Murphy’s Park.”