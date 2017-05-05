Box Tops No Longer For Education? California Bill Could End Program In Schools

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Lawmakers could be ending a popular school fundraiser over child obesity concerns.
The Box Tops For Education program through General Mills has raised $50 million for California schools since it started in 1996, but now concerns over childhood obesity and advertising could bring it to an end.
Families cut and turn in box tops from select General Mills products, and schools get 10 cents for each box top.
But Assembly Bill 841 could soon bring an end to this kind of fundraiser. It would ban junk food advertising on campus and eliminate junk food or beverage rewards and incentives for academic success. It would also prohibit schools from taking part in fundraisers that require the purchase of junk food.
The American Heart Association is a co-sponsor of the bill and says, “The author and co-sponsors understand and appreciate the need for schools to continue these partnerships. The author’s office is submitting amendments that will clarify that issue.”