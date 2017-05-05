Arrest Made In 2004 Cold Case Murders In Jenner

May 5, 2017 12:23 PM
Filed Under: el dorado county, Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY (CBS) — The Sonoma County Sheriff has announced an arrest in the murders of an engaged couple visiting the county coast nearly 13 years ago.

At a news conference Friday morning, Sheriff Steve Freitas said 38-year-old Shaun Gallon of Forestville is accused of killing 26-year-old Jason Allen and 22-year-old Lindsay Cutshall near the town of Jenner in August of 2004.

Freitas said Gallon was recently arrested on suspicion of killing his brother at their Forestville home. The sheriff said Gallon was “well-known to investigators” and that he was a person of interest in the Jenner case.

After Gallon was arrested in his brother’s death, Freitas said detectives questioned him again about the Jenner murders and that Gallon had “information about the killings that no other person could have known.”

“Based on what detectives have been able to learn, we feel confident that we have Jason and Lindsay’s killer in custody,” Freitas said.

Allen and Cutshall worked as counselors at a Christian summer camp in El Dorado County and had left the camp just a day before they were killed.

