Kennedy High Employee Accused Of Inappropriate Communication With Students

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento City Unified School employee is on administrative leave because of alleged inappropriate communication with students.
The incident involves an unidentified employee at Kennedy High School. The district says administrators received a report of inappropriate communication with students.
The specifics of the allegations have not been released. It’s unclear what position the employee has at Kennedy High.
The district says it’s thoroughly investigating the claims.
Officials say they placed the employee on administrative leave immediately after they were notified of the investigation.