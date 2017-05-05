Man Thankful For Good Samaritans Who Pulled Him From Burning Vehicle

May 5, 2017 11:16 PM By Jennifer McGraw
Filed Under: Interstate 80

ROCKLIN (CBS13) — A driver was pulled from his burning truck just seconds before it explodes thanks to some good Samaritans including a police cadet, two off-duty California Highway Patrol officers and a civilian.

It was a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 65 and I-80 Tuesday.

Jonathan Sullivan doesn’t remember much about that evening while driving home from work.

“A good samaritan told me I reached my hand out, but I don’t remember anything like that, but that’s how she was able to pull me out of the vehicle,” Sullivan said.

That good samaritan was a Roseville Police cadet Kaityln McKinney who just happened to be driving by.

“I’m going to cut over because I don’t know if anybody is going to stop knowing that a lot of people don’t stop,” McKinney said

This helmet cam video showed what firefighters saw as they pulled up to the multi-vehicle crash. A pickup truck swallowed by flames.

“It was on fire that bad?” Jonathan said shocked while watching the video for the first time. “That was a hard one, I can’t believe I survived that.”

Neither can McKinney.

“Right as we were pulling him out, the backside of the car exploded,” she said.

Never thinking she’d help save a life so early in her career.

“I knew that he was trapped in there and I needed to go try and help save his life,” McKinney said.

But she didn’t act alone. A civilian first on the scene, Chris Maffei said it was one of the most important things he’s ever done. Two off-duty officers helped also.

“I knew I was put there for a reason and so were the other people who helped me pull him from the car and thank them for helping me,” McKinney said.

Sullivan suffered a serious burn on his elbow, but remarkably no broken bones.

“I can’t believe what she did made such a big difference with what could’ve happened. I could still be in the truck,” Sullivan said.

Though they haven’t seen each other since the crash, she’ll forever hold a place in his heart.

“Thank you very much,” he said.

McKinney hopes to join the force one day, but right now she’s too young and first wants to finish college.

More from Jennifer McGraw
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch