Norovirus Outbreak Reported At Several Yolo County Schools, Including UC Davis

WOODLAND (CBS13) – Yolo County health officials are asking residents to help stop the spread of Norovirus after a series of outbreaks in the area.
Officials said Friday that at least five K-12 schools in Woodland and several schools in West Sacramento have reported cases of the gastrointestinal illness.
At least 40 students and seven staff members at UC Davis are also reportedly showing signs of Norovirus.
None of the schools have been closed as of this time. This is in contrast to reported Norovirus cases in Sacramento County, where three Elverta-area schools have been closed for the week so that crews can sanitize from top to bottom.
Norovirus is a highly infectious illness more commonly known as the stomach flu. Classic symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, fever and nausea.
Thorough hand washing is one of the main ways people can avoid becoming infected.