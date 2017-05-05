Shaq Roasted Lavar Ball Over The Cost Of Ball’s Shoes

May 5, 2017 12:41 PM By Nate Goodyear
Filed Under: Big Baller Brand, LaVar Ball, Lonzo Ball, NBA, Shaquille O'Neal, ZO2

Lavar Ball’s Big Baller Brand released their first sneaker yesterday, the ZO2 – a $495 atrocity that is sold with no refunds, no exchanges, and nothing set to be shipped until November 24.  The steep price tag drew the ire of the online community, to which Lavar had a predictable response:

That’s certainly one perspective on spending nearly $500 on the shoes of a stranger that has yet to even be drafted into the NBA, much less sign a contract.

On the other hand, here’s another way to look at it:

That’s a four-time NBA champion and fifteen-time all-star letting Lavar know that his boy has a loooong way to go.

And in case you were wondering whether or not Shaq walks the walk, his “Triple Double” shoe currently retails for just under $30.

