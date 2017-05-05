Deputies: Suspect Kicks Out Patrol Car Window, Jumps Out, Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries

May 5, 2017 10:28 AM
North Highlands, Sacramento

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – Authorities say an arrestee was critically injured after he tried to escape from custody.

The 29-year-old man was arrested after deputies responded to a domestic violence call near Galbrath Drive and Walerga Road in North Highlands Thursday night. Deputies say the man was violating a restraining order by being near the home of his estranged wife.

Deputies also discovered he was a wanted parolee. He was taken into custody without incident, but things changed while deputies were driving him to jail.

At some point during the drive, the man allegedly kicked out a back window of the patrol car. He then jumped out while the car was moving, deputies say, and landed on the asphalt.

The man suffered a major head injury. Medics took him to the hospital and – as of Friday morning – he remains in critical condition. The injuries are considered life-threatening.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time.

