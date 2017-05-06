One Teen Dead At Foothill Farm House Party Shooting

May 6, 2017 10:24 AM
Filed Under: dead, FATAL SHOOTING, House Party, Injured, police, Sacraemento County Sheriff's Department, shooting, teen

SACRAMENTO (CBS13)- Sacramento Sheriff Department received a report of a shooting in the 4400 block of Greenholme Drive on Friday before midnight.

Upon arrival, deputies located a 17-year-old male and a 36 year-old female with gunshot wounds. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The female victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening wounds.

Another 19-year-old male victim showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds but is expected to survive.

According to Sacramento sheriff deputies, there was a house party at the location of the shooting. Detectives believe an argument earlier in the evening led to the shooting.

There is no suspect description at this time.

