One Teen Dead At Foothill Farm House Party Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13)- Sacramento Sheriff Department received a report of a shooting in the 4400 block of Greenholme Drive on Friday before midnight.
Upon arrival, deputies located a 17-year-old male and a 36 year-old female with gunshot wounds. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The female victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening wounds.
Another 19-year-old male victim showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds but is expected to survive.
According to Sacramento sheriff deputies, there was a house party at the location of the shooting. Detectives believe an argument earlier in the evening led to the shooting.
There is no suspect description at this time.