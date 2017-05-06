Police Officer Shot In Face, Shooter Holed Up In Motel Room

May 6, 2017 7:11 AM
Filed Under: OFFICER SHOT, police officer, shooting

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — A police officer has been shot in the face at a Massachusetts motel, where the shooter is holed up in a room.

Police have officers and vehicles stationed around the grounds of the Motel 6 in Braintree, just south of Boston.

Police say officers were at the motel to check a person’s warrant status Friday night when the person opened fire, hitting one officer. They say the officer has been hospitalized for surgery and is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses say they heard at least three gunshots, possibly up to seven or eight.

Many rooms at the motel have been evacuated. A nearby train station has been closed.

Police say they hope to contact and negotiate with the shooter.

A man who answered a phone at the motel wouldn’t talk and hung up.

