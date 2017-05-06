Teen Shot by San Diego Police Had BB Gun

May 6, 2017 3:33 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego police say a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed by officers in a school parking lot pointed a BB gun at them.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday at Torrey Pines High School.

Police say the boy — a Torrey Pines student — called 911 and asked officers to check on the welfare of a boy standing in front of the school. He didn’t name the boy but apparently meant himself.

Police say when two officers got out of their patrol cars, the teen pulled a gun from his waistband, pointed it at an officer, walked forward and refused demands to stop and drop the gun.

Both officers fired, then performed first aid but the boy was pronounced dead at a hospital.

His name wasn’t released.

The gun was found to be a BB air pistol.

