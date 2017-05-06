WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

Two Sacramento Fire Fighters Injured In Car Fire Explosion

May 6, 2017 8:22 PM

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two firefighters were injured battling a vehicle fire Friday on the 6300 block of Ehrhardt Ave., a statement from the Sacramento Fire Department confirms.

The men, Captian Greggory Quick and firefighter Mark Robinson began fire attack when they arrived at the scene to find the unoccupied vehicle burning. Shortly after their efforts began, an explosion occurred, resulting in burn injuries to both men.

Both were transported to the UC Davis Medical Center after extinguishing the fire. Robinson has since been released, while Quick remains in the hospital at this time.

Their injuries are non-life-threatening.

The Sacramento Fire Department is currently investigating the cause of the car fire and is working to meet all of the needs of Captain Quick and FF Robertson in order to ensure a speedy and complete recovery.

More information will be available after the investigation is concluded.

 

