Body Found In Feather River Near Live Oak

LIVE OAK, Calif. — Sutter County Sheriffs have located in the feather river south of the Live Oak Recreational Park boat launch.
Sheriffs say it is undetermined if this body is connected to the Aly Yeoman missing person case.
Around 12:46 Sunday evening, the department received a call from an angler who reported seeing a body in the river. A Sutter County Sheriff’s Office boat patrol responded and recovered the unidentified body.
The Sutter County Sheriff’s Coroner has possession of the descendant, pending a forensic examination to determine the cause of death as well as the identity.
