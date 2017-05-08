49ers Sign 3 Players After Rookie Camp Tryouts

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) – The San Francisco 49ers have signed safety Chanceller James, receiver BJ Johnson III and offensive lineman Richard Levy to three-year deals after tryouts at the team’s rookie minicamp.

To make room on the roster, the 49ers released receiver KD Cannon, running back DuJuan Harris and offensive lineman Bret Treadway on Monday.

James spent five seasons at Boise State where he had 10 1/2 tackles for loss, four interceptions, three sacks and seven passes defensed.

Johnson caught 92 passes for 1,377 yards and six TDs in 44 college games at Georgia Southern.

Levy made 37 starts in his career at Connecticut.

Cannon and Treadway had been signed as undrafted free agents, while Harris returned to San Francisco on a one-year deal in March.

