Damien Barling: The Genius of The Brain

This past weekend the WWE Network added almost 2 years worth of Prime Time Wrestling episodes. If you’re not familiar with Prime Time, the show was the precursor to Monday Night Raw. It aired Monday nights at 9pm but it was a studio show, usually hosted by Gorilla Monsoon and Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan – or some cast of characters that almost always included the Gorilla and The Brain. The two would do studio segments and throw to matches recorded at various house shows across the country. The chemistry these two had was absolutely incredible. I can’t encourage you enough to go back and watch some of these shows. You don’t even need to watch the matches, just watch the skits and interactions between Monsoon and Heenan. Bobby was so good, for a very brief period, the turned the second hour of Prime Time Wrestling into The Bobby Heenan Show. It was awful. Beyond awful. So awful you have to believe it was intentional.

I’ve been feeling nostalgic towards The Brain the last few days. I don’t know why. His health has been failing him for a long time but he still makes appearances and is still as outgoing as he can be. I’ve listed some of my favorite quotes and moments involving Bobby Heenan below.

“A friend in need is a pest.”

“You don’t have to yell at me! I’m not blind!”

Gorilla Monsoon: “The Texas Tornado could sustain permanent brain damage if it’s kept on for much longer.” Bobby Heenan: “Then again it could increase his IQ by 9 points. That would make an even 10.”

Gorilla Monsoon: “The corner of the steps hit him in the trapezius.” Bobby Heenan: “That’s what they use in the circus.”

The Brains reaction here is so ridiculous! “He tried to dive through the Barbershop window”

IS THAT GLADYS KNIGHT’S BROTHER?

HEENAN GETS EMOTIONAL



While all this is very humorous its important to remember Bobby Heenan was the central figure for most of Hulk Hogans opponents in the 80’s. He was the manager of King King Bundy, who Hogan fought at Wrestlemania II. He was the key component to the famous Andre The Giant heel turn that lead to Wrestlemania III and the biggest moment of that era of wrestling. Heenan managed Paul Orndorff, Big John Studd, and was the one who was used to set up the Hogan Flair program (that ultimately went nowhere) in the early 90’s.

MAYBE YOU’LL BELIEVE THIS

What’s often forgotten about these episodes of the Piper’s Pit is, not only did they turn Andre The Giant heel, they solidified the face turn of, who up until then had been Hogans biggest nemesis, Rowdy Roddy Piper.

Bobby The Brain Heenan is universally acknowledged as the greatest manager in the history of professional wrestling. I’ll take it a step further and say, he may very well be the greatest personality the business has ever produced.