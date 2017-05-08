WATCH: CBS13 News is on | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Rudy Gay To Opt Out Of Final Year Of Contract

May 8, 2017 12:16 PM
Filed Under: contract, ESPN, NBA, Rudy Gay, Sacramento Kings

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

It looks like the Rudy Gay chapter of the Sacramento Kings will slowly be coming to a close.

Gay’s agent Roger Montgomery confirmed to The Undefeated Monday morning that he will be opting out of his final year of contract with the Kings before the June 10 deadline, forfeiting the $14.2 million left on it and becoming an unrestricted free agent.

Last season, Gay averaged 18.7 points and 6.3 rebounds in the 30 games with the team before being sidelined with a season-ending tear to his left Achilles tendon against the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 18.

It was noted that before 2016-17 season Gay told The Undefeated that it was probable that he’d opt out of his contract at the end of the season.

ESPN’s Marc J. Spears reports that Gay expects to be ready for training camp and is open to talking to any teams, including the Kings.

