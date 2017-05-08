Snake Interrupts Play During Sunday’s Game At Raley Field [VIDEO]

VOTE: How many books do you read a year?

May 8, 2017 3:20 PM
Filed Under: Interrupted, MiLB, Raley Field, Reno Aces, River Cats, Sacramento, Snake

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

During Sunday’s showdown between the Reno Aces and the Sacramento River Cats a snake found on the baseball diamond interrupted play at Raley Field.

The River Cats’ grounds crew had to delay further play at the bottom of the third inning with one out when Aces’ Shortstop Jack Reinheimer noticed the slithering serpent between first and second base.

“I asked the umpire, ‘Do we just keep playing?’” Reinheimer told MiLB.com’s Gerard Gilberto. “I don’t know if we’re supposed to try and pick it up and get it off the field, but I’m not laying out for a ball if it’s right there.”

The snake in question turned out to be a harmless garden snake. The grounds crew shoveled it into a bucket, removed it from play and the game continued.

Reinheimer would go on to hit a two-run double at the bottom of the eighth inning as the Aces rallied back from 4-1 deficit to win 6-5.

The River Cats are currently 11-19 and in fourth place, 7.5 games back from first.

