WATCH: CBS13 News is on | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Walking It Off; The Drive – 05/08/17

May 8, 2017 9:29 AM
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, LeBron James, Oakland A's, Samsung, San Antonio Spurs

HOUR 1:

680119876 Walking It Off; The Drive 05/08/17

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Nate and Kayte talk the Rockets tying their series with the Spurs, the Cavaliers completing their sweep of the Raptors, and the Oakland A’s walk-off heroics for Morning Brew. Then, the duo debate the Mets’ Matt Harvey suspension plus more NBA Playoffs talk to end the hour.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dunks during the second half of Game One of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals against the Toronto Raptors at Quicken Loans Arena on May 1, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Raptors 116-105.

LeBron James (Photo Credit: Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Nate & Kayte talk about LeBron James’ success in the playoffs before Threefer Madness featuring Patrick Beverly, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Washington Wizards. Then, a segment filled with extended baseball talk featuring the San Francisco Giants and Oakland A’s.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3:

658533404 Walking It Off; The Drive 05/08/17

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Former NBA sharpshooter and Phoenix Suns analyst Eddie Johnson joins The Drive to break down the NBA Playoffs and share his opinions on all the postseason action. Then, Nate and Kayte talk about the strange twitter happenings for Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Eddie Johnson interview here:
More from The Drive With Dave, Kayte and Nate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch