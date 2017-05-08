HOUR 1:
Nate and Kayte talk the Rockets tying their series with the Spurs, the Cavaliers completing their sweep of the Raptors, and the Oakland A’s walk-off heroics for Morning Brew. Then, the duo debate the Mets’ Matt Harvey suspension plus more NBA Playoffs talk to end the hour.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 2:
Nate & Kayte talk about LeBron James’ success in the playoffs before Threefer Madness featuring Patrick Beverly, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Washington Wizards. Then, a segment filled with extended baseball talk featuring the San Francisco Giants and Oakland A’s.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 3:
Former NBA sharpshooter and Phoenix Suns analyst Eddie Johnson joins The Drive to break down the NBA Playoffs and share his opinions on all the postseason action. Then, Nate and Kayte talk about the strange twitter happenings for Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.
Listen to the whole hour here:
Listen to the Eddie Johnson interview here: