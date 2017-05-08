Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting Closes Part Of Highway 50

9:30 p.m. UPDATE: The suspect was pronounced dead at the hospital.

—

8:45 p.m. UPDATE: Police are saying the initial incident was an assault that deputies responded to. Investigators say a 32-year-old man threw a rock at a deputy, and the deputy opened fire.

The suspect then fled onto Highway 50 where a K-9 officer pursued him. Investigators say that man assaulted the K-9 and was then shot by multiple officers.

—-

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Police have shut down westbound Highway 50 after an officer-involved shooting.

The closure at Zinfandel happened as officers were searching for a suspect involved in a shooting.

The initial shooting did not happen on the freeway. The California Highway Patrol says the suspect ran onto the freeway.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the scene of that shooting at Zinfandel and Olson drives.

Police Activity on Zinfandel Dr. & Olson Dr. in Rancho Cordova. Please stay clear of area & use alternate route. — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) May 9, 2017

The freeway is not expected to reopen until 10 p.m.

Highway 50 westbound is detouring traffic at Sunrise due to Police activity. ETO 10 pm. — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) May 9, 2017

We’ll have more on this developing story throughout the night.

