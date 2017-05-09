Best Places To Take Wedding Pictures In Sacramento

By Christopher Millard Weddings need to be perfect. Every detail needs sufficient mulling over, and your photographic documentation is no exception. Your special day requires photographs that’ll last a lifetime. The Greater Sacramento is loaded up with just the options you need to make for a memorable day. From bridges to villages to libraries, a top five list only scratches the surface of what our town has to offer in the way of picturesque beauty fit for a wedding. Rain or shine, this list has you covered: creatively, historically, magnificently. Dreams are made of these, and Sacramento is the wedding destination you’ve dreamed of for a lifetime.

Folsom Truss Bridge

Lake Natoma

Folsom, CA 95630

www.historicbridges.org Lake NatomaFolsom, CA 95630 Folsom is the epitome of picturesque, But this one is fraught with historical value.The Folsom Truss Bridge was built in 1893 by the San Francisco Bridge Company, and was reconstructed in 2000. Looking out over the American River, this historic landmark adds flair to any wedding shot. Take your photos as the sun sets, or among the billowing NorCal blue sky. This steel pedestrian bridge has loads of photographic potential, and you can add a little history to your special day.

Fair Oaks Bridge

Fair Oaks, CA 95628

www.fairoakshistory.org Fair Oaks, CA 95628 This red bridge is an oft utilized place for Sacramento area photographers, and it’s no doubt as to why. Tall green trees, golden grass and a deep blue river are just some of the area highlights. Hold your future partner against a choice backdrop on this pedestrian bridge. It might just make you consider a fall wedding, as the turning foliage can turn the bridge into a wonderland.

Fair Oaks Village

Fair Oaks, CA 95628

www.yelp.com Fair Oaks, CA 95628 This spot (just outside Sac) is literally a small village that consists of a variety of mini antique stores, little coffee shops and provides that Gilmore Girls vintage look to background your scenes. With chicken and roosters running amok, you might actually think you stepped back in time. Spend an afternoon perusing this Sacto area venue, and let your imagination run wild. Related: Best Places For Wedding Cakes In Sacramento

Willow Creek Recreation Area

Fair Oaks, CA 95628

www.parks.ca.gov Fair Oaks, CA 95628 A straight up fairytale look with many paths and trees – to make this spot a sure shot for forever memories (and apparently quite poetic). Thi stunning area is complete with a little bridge , a small island of rocks with a scattering of tree logs lying on the ground and a boat dock that can help you get anywhere in the park for the perfect shot. Let nature soak into your wedding day memories. That alluring view you see in all those great wedding photos? Yeah, that. It’s at the Willow Creek Recreation Area.