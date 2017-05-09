Body Found Inside Roseville Home After Fire

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – A body was found inside a an unincorporated area in a Roseville home following an explosion.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene Tuesday night, but it was to late to save the person inside.

“I know he’s perished, it’s just inevitable,” said Janelle Spencer who lives across the street.

Neighbors heard the explosion and assumed the worst as flames shot from the roof of a Robie Way home.

“Based on the car out front, I knew he was inside,” Spencer said.

For 26 years Spencer said she has been a good neighbor and perhaps even a friend to the man she says and trouble with others.

“He hauled in a lot of trash, he was a hoarder,” she said.

But was devastated to learn there was a body found inside the home where her neighbor lived by himself.

“It’s horrific. I mean it breaks my heart, he’s another human being,” Spencer said.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the flames, but had trouble getting through all the stuff in and around this home.

“That fuel load increased the fire so that made it a little bit more difficult to get control of the fire,” said Jaime Garrett, a Roseville Fire spokeswoman.

Spencer said her neighbor had the best of intentions of cleaning up the mess and was being forced to be the county.

“I’m gonna, I’m going to, I’m gonna clean that, and I’m gonna. But he never did,” she said.

Neighbors believe the man used propane and fear this could’ve all been apart of a terrible accident.

Investigators had the home taped off for hours to determine what caused it.