Coroner: Gender Of Body Found In Feather River Monday Is Female

May 9, 2017 10:57 AM
Filed Under: Aly Yeoman, Feather River, Live Oak

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The identity of the body found Monday in Live Oak still hasn’t been made public, but we’ve now learned of its gender.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office confirmed reports the body is female.

A fisherman discovered the body Sunday on the Feather River in the vicinity of where missing Gridley woman Alycia Yeoman’s truck and cellphone were found. But authorities still have not linked Sunday’s discovery to Yeoman.

Yeoman has been missing for over a month.

The coroner’s office is expected to issue the autopsy results this afternoon or evening, according to a Sutter County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch