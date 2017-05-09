Lanes Blocked On Southbound Highway 99 After Fiery Crash

May 9, 2017 6:40 AM
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A driver has been taken to the hospital after a violent crash on southbound Highway 99 Tuesday morning.

California Highway Patrol says that just after 5:30 a.m., a driver crashed into the guard rail. It appears the driver went through a fence, then managed to go over a creek.

The car then came to a rest on its side just before the Mack Road offramp on southbound Highway 99. At some point, the caught fire and was fully ablaze.

Emergency crews managed to put out the flames. The driver was transported from the scene and was only complaining of minor pain.

Several lanes of traffic remain closed on the southbound side of the freeway. Expect delays in the area.

 

