Moving On; The Drive – 05/09/17

May 9, 2017 9:28 AM
HOUR 1:

(Hector Amezcua/Sacramento Bee/TNS via Getty Images)

Dave is back with Kayte and Nate and they talk Rudy Gay opting out of his contract, the Warriors sweeping the Jazz, and the A’s 3rd straight walk-off win for Morning Brew. Then, more on Rudy Gay opting out of his contract with the Sacramento Kings. Finally, some Warriors and Cavaliers NBA talk to end the hour.

HOUR 2:

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte and Nate talk Tim Tebow signing a new contract with ESPN as a college football analyst before Threefer Madness featuring Draymond Green, the Warriors vs Cavs, and the San Francisco Giants. Then, USA Today’s Sam Amick joins The Drive to share his thoughts on the latest story-lines around the NBA.

HOUR 3:

Lonzo Ball #2 of the UCLA Bruins sets up a play against the USC Trojans during a quarterfinal game of the Pac-12 Basketball Tournament at T-Mobile Arena on March 9, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. UCLA won 76-74.

(Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about the fast-approaching NBA Draft Lottery and who the Kings should send to represent the franchise. Then, a debate on Lonzo Ball and his relationship with his father LaVar. Taro from Mikunis joins The Drive in studio to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the franchise.

