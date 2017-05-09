Search On For Suspect Who Ran From Officers Near Truckee

May 9, 2017 9:47 AM
Filed Under: Truckee

TRUCKEE (CBS13) – Authorities are warning people traveling up the Sierra to not pick up any hitchhikers due to a police search in the area.

California Highway Patrol’s Truckee division said Tuesday morning that they’re looking for a suspect who ran from an officer on Interstate 80 east of Hirshdale.

Helicopters are in the area helping with the search.

truckee search Search On For Suspect Who Ran From Officers Near Truckee

Officers are out looking for the suspect near Hirshdale. (Credit: CHP-Truckee)

Officers warn that they don’t know if the person is armed or dangerous at this point, prompting the warning for drivers to avoid picking up hitchhikers at this time.

CHP says to call 911 immediately if you see a suspicious looking person walking along I-80 or in the forest north of the freeway.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch