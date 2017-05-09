Search On For Suspect Who Ran From Officers Near Truckee

TRUCKEE (CBS13) – Authorities are warning people traveling up the Sierra to not pick up any hitchhikers due to a police search in the area.
California Highway Patrol’s Truckee division said Tuesday morning that they’re looking for a suspect who ran from an officer on Interstate 80 east of Hirshdale.
Helicopters are in the area helping with the search.
Officers warn that they don’t know if the person is armed or dangerous at this point, prompting the warning for drivers to avoid picking up hitchhikers at this time.
CHP says to call 911 immediately if you see a suspicious looking person walking along I-80 or in the forest north of the freeway.