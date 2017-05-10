Wedding Crashers Spark Brawl At Bay Area Wedding, 2 People Hospitalized

May 10, 2017 1:02 PM
FREMONT (AP) – Two people were seriously injured and another arrested after a large brawl broke up a large Bay Area wedding.

The East Bay Times reported Wednesday that the more than 700 guests attended the wedding Saturday night in Fremont about 40 miles southeast of San Francisco.

The 25-year-old bride told the newspaper that party crashers angry they were evicted from the reception fought with guests as they left the party.

Authorities say two guests remained hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday. Fremont police say they arrested 23-year-old Amritpal Singh on suspicion of battery after he fled in a white Maserati. Police officers say the investigation continues.

