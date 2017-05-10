VOTE: Do you think Pres. Trump was right to fire FBI director James Comey?

Game 7’s Abound; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 5/10

May 10, 2017 7:10 PM
Hour 1

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 10: Tom Wilson #43 of the Washington Capitals collides with Matt Cullen #7 of the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second period in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Verizon Center on May 10, 2017 in Washington, DC.

There are 2 pivitol game 7’s in the NHL tonight and the fellas are geeked up to see who can win each series. Plus Former Coach and Scout Chris Landry joined the fellas for his weekly appearance to talk all the latest news and notes around the NFL. Hear Chris speak about the upcoming process for teams now that rookie Mini Camp is done and what he thinks about Colin Kapernick’s chances are to land on a team soon.

 

Hour 2

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 05: Andrew Triggs #60 of the Oakland Athletics pitches against the Detroit Tigers in the second innig at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on May 5, 2017 in Oakland, California.

Oakland A’s starter Andrew Triggs joined Grant and Doug right after pitching a 1 run win vs the Los Angeles Angels to earn his 5th win of the season. Listen as Andrew talks about battling in the first inning after walking three batters in a row, to how he has adjusted to becoming a starter who came from the bullpen.

 

Hour 3

gettyimages 655812926 Game 7s Abound; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 5/10

In hour three of the show Shaun Powell from NBA.Com joined the fellas to break down the 2nd half of the Wizards/Celtics, how crucial of a win for the Spurs it was last night in game five of their series, plus why he thinks it’s the Warriors championship to lose even without Steve Kerr.

 
