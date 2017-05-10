Game 7’s Abound; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 5/10

Hour 1
There are 2 pivitol game 7’s in the NHL tonight and the fellas are geeked up to see who can win each series. Plus Former Coach and Scout Chris Landry joined the fellas for his weekly appearance to talk all the latest news and notes around the NFL. Hear Chris speak about the upcoming process for teams now that rookie Mini Camp is done and what he thinks about Colin Kapernick’s chances are to land on a team soon.
Hour 2
Oakland A’s starter Andrew Triggs joined Grant and Doug right after pitching a 1 run win vs the Los Angeles Angels to earn his 5th win of the season. Listen as Andrew talks about battling in the first inning after walking three batters in a row, to how he has adjusted to becoming a starter who came from the bullpen.
Hour 3
In hour three of the show Shaun Powell from NBA.Com joined the fellas to break down the 2nd half of the Wizards/Celtics, how crucial of a win for the Spurs it was last night in game five of their series, plus why he thinks it’s the Warriors championship to lose even without Steve Kerr.