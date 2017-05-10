Giants Rally In 9th, Hold Off Mets 6-5 To Stop 5-game Slide

NEW YORK (AP) – Christian Arroyo broke a ninth-inning tie with a three-run double and the San Francisco Giants took advantage of a critical error by third baseman Wilmer Flores, rallying past the New York Mets 6-5 on Wednesday to stop a five-game losing streak.
Hunter Pence hit a tying single off closer Jeurys Familia in a four-run ninth that gave the Giants (12-23) only their third victory in 11 games. Buster Posey homered again for San Francisco, which heads home from a 3-6 trip with the worst record in the majors.
Flores nearly tied the score with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, hitting a two-run double off the top of the left-center fence for his third hit. Derek Law, subbing for injured closer Mark Melancon, retired Kevin Plawecki on a dribbler in front of home plate for his second save.
Left-hander Tommy Milone hit an RBI single and was in position to win his Mets debut before San Francisco fought back.
