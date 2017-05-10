Oakland Athletics Beat Los Angeles Angels 3-1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Andrew Triggs overcame a shaky start to pitch six innings, Chad Pinder homered and the Oakland Athletics held on to beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-1 on Wednesday.

Triggs (5-2) walked his first three batters on 14 pitches, struck out Luis Valbena, allowed Jefry Marte to hit into a forceout and escaped further trouble when Ben Revere flied out on his 27th pitch.

He wound up giving up three hits and pitched out of trouble repeatedly on an afternoon the Angels went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

Liam Hendriks, Ryan Madson and Santiago Casilla finished the four-hitter, with Casilla striking out his first two batters in a one-hit ninth for his sixth save.

Jesse Chavez (2-5) allowed two runs and three hits over 5 2/3 innings in the first start against his former club. The Angels were without sluggers Mike Trout and Albert Pujols.

Mark Canha had two of Oakland’s five hits in his first start since returning from the minors, and Khris Davis added an RBI single that helped the A’s to their fourth win in five games.

Pinder hit a two-run homer in the fifth following Mark Canha’s leadoff single. The A’s second baseman also had to extend to make a running catch on Juan Graterol’s liner up the middle, ending the seventh.

Oakland had lost six of the previous nine games between the teams this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: Trout (left hamstring) missed his fifth consecutive game but manager Mike Scioscia is hopeful the center fielder will be in the lineup Thursday. Pujols was given the day off. C.J. Cron, who was hit in the right wrist by a pitch earlier this week, is expected to hit off a tee Thursday.

Athletics: C Bruce Maxwell left as a precaution after taking a foul tip off his facemask in the first inning. It was the third time Maxwell has been hit in the past week. … LHP Sean Manaea (left shoulder strain) allowed one run over four innings with five strikeouts in a rehab start with Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday. … RHP John Axford threw batting practice before the game and is to begin a rehab assignment Saturday.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP JC Ramirez (3-2) is to start against Detroit on Thursday in the opener of a seven-game homestand. He has a 0.69 ERA in two starts at Angels Stadium this season.

Athletics: RHP Jesse Hahn (1-2) may be pitching for his spot in the rotation when Oakland begins a three-game series in Texas on Friday following an off day.

