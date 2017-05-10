Pick A Side; The Drive – 05/10/17

HOUR 1:

Dave, Kayte and Nate talk the exciting Spurs vs Rockets playoff game last night, the San Francisco Giants struggles, and the Patriots’ chances for another perfect season for Morning Brew. Then, a segment dedicated to sexual innuendos in sports. Finally, some Mets vs Giants talk and the latest on Matt Harvey to end the hour.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

Dave talks about his marriage life issues before another incident involving Pac Man Jones. Then, Threefer Madness featuring the Rockets vs Spurs, All-NBA 1st teams, and Ray Allen vs the Celtics. Dave, Kayte and Nate continue their debate on the Ray Allen vs the 2008 Boston Celtics mini-feud before a debate on Kevin Durant leaving the Thunder for the Warriors.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3:

Dave, Kayte and Nate talk about the latest nonsense out of the mouth of LaVar Ball before Golden State Warriors radio play-by-play broadcaster Tim Roye joins The Drive to talk about the Warriors’ 8-0 start to the playoffs and more. Then, Sacramento Republic FC defender Emrah Klimenta joins The Drive to talk about his team’s season so far and life as a Sacramento soccer player.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Tim Roye interview here:

Listen to the Emrah Klimenta interview here:
