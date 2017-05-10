VOTE: Do you think Pres. Trump was right to fire FBI director James Comey?

Special Delivery: Man Drops Off 4 Pounds Of Pot At Home During Police Search

May 10, 2017 9:08 PM

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – Police in Winston-Salem were executing a search warrant when they say a parcel was delivered with 4 pounds of high-grade marijuana.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2qYFeTb ) 50-year-old Narel Remondadeon Rutherford faces multiple charges after Monday morning’s search and delivery. Police say a search of a home also yielded eight marijuana plants and approximately a half-pound of marijuana from the kitchen and washing machine.

Police say in a news release that a delivery service brought the package from Portland, Oregon, while officers were inside the home. The contents have a street value of more than $20,000.

Rutherford was charged with manufacturing marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of violating the Controlled Substance Act. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

 

