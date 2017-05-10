United Airlines Denies Telling Kansas City Woman To Urinate In Cup

May 10, 2017 12:38 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — United Airlines is denying that its staff told a Missouri woman to urinate in a cup rather than leave her seat to use the restroom on a flight from Houston.

Nichole Harper told KCTV (http://bit.ly/2qqA6ei ) she had a sudden urge to urinate because of her overactive bladder on the flight last month to Kansas City, Missouri.

She says a flight attendant told her she wasn’t allowed to stand up because the pilot was expecting turbulence. Harper responded by saying she was going to need a cup.

She says flight crew reprimanded her after she filled two cups.

Harper says it happened less than 30 minutes into the flight. United says it was during descent.

United said in a statement it has reached out to Harper to “better understand what occurred.”

