49ers Deny NaVorro Bowman Trade Rumors

According to Michael Lombardi, the San Francisco 49ers are willing to trade veteran linebacker NaVorro Bowman.
Lombardi of The Ringer reported that the 49ers would “be willing to move” on the podcast The Ringer NFL Show.
General manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan later released a joint statement to NBC Bay Area refuting Lombardi’s report:
“The report that we have been shopping NaVorro Bowman is completely false. From the time we joined the organization, NaVorro has been the consummate professional. It is evident he has been working very hard to prepare for the upcoming season and we have been impressed by what we have already seen on the field. We are looking forward to NaVorro’s future contributions to this team.”
Lombardi would later go on to refute the 49ers denying his original report on Twitter:
Bowman has played his entire career with the 49ers but has only played in 20 games since 2013 with knee and achilles injury.