HOUR 1:
Dave, Kayte and Nate talk the Celtics vs Wizards game last night, Draymond Green calling out the media, and Kevin Durant’s advice to rookies for Morning Brew. Then, more on the Celtics win in game five over the Wizards. Finally, more on Draymond Green’s latest comments to end the hour.
HOUR 2:
Dave, Kayte and Nate talk about the evolution of the game of basketball before Threefer Madness featuring the Spurs vs Rockets series, playoff hockey vs playoff soccer, and sports fan chants. Then, former NFL quarterback Warren Moon joins The Drive to talk about his football career, the state of the NFL today, and the golf tournament he is playing in from Sacramento.
HOUR 3:
Dave, Kayte and Nate talk some of the top headlines from around the sports world including Charles Barkley’s comments on LaVar Ball’s shoes. Then, Houston Rockets broadcaster Craig Ackerman joins The Drive to preview tonight’s Rockets and Spurs game 6. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.
