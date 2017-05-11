VOTE: Should a special prosecutor be named to investigate Russia's alleged interference in the presidential election?
From Nuts to Blounts: The Lo-Down – 5/11

May 11, 2017 4:51 PM
Filed Under: 2017 NBA Playoffs, 2017 nhl playoffs, MLB, NBA, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

BOSTON, MA - MAY 2: Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics celebrates with fans after hitting a three point shot during the fourth quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Washington Wizards at TD Garden on May 2, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Wizards 129-119. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about the Washington Capitals losing once again to the Pittsburgh Penguins.  They also talked about the Celtics Capitals game and ask if the fans in Boston went too far.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

Hour 2

In the second hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about the Oakland A’s making a peanut free zone at the next A’s game, and then the guys got into a discussion of all things nuts.  The guys also talked about Blaine Gabbert signing with the Arizona Cardinals, and how it looks like Colin Kaepernick is getting blackballed from the league.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk with Sam Amick, KHTK NBA Insider/USA Today, to talk about tonight’s Rockets/Spurs matchup tonight and all things NBA Playoffs.  The guys finished the show talking about the Bow Wow Challenge, and they preview tonight’s Spurs Rockets playoff game tonight.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.

 

