1 Person Dead, Another Hurt In Shooting Along Fruitridge Road

May 11, 2017 12:24 PM
Filed Under: Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – The latest on a shooting along Fruitridge Road on Thursday:

12:55 p.m.

Authorities say that one of the two victims in the shooting has died.

It is still unclear what led up to the shooting.

Authorities have taped off a wide area to investigate the shooting. (Credit: CBS13)

Authorities have taped off a wide area to investigate the shooting. (Credit: CBS13)

Detectives are still at the scene investigating.

12:24 p.m.

Deputies are investigating after two people were shot in south Sacramento early Thursday afternoon.

The scene is along the 5200 block of Fruitridge Road.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says they first got a call just after 12 p.m. that a person was shot. Once deputies responded to the scene, two shooting victims were found.

No details are available at this point on the victims’ condition.

It is unclear if any suspects have been identified.

Deputies are still investigating the incident.

