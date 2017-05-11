VOTE: Do you think Pres. Trump was right to fire FBI director James Comey?
Man In Wheelchair Hit, Killed By Car On Watt Ave

May 11, 2017 5:07 AM

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (CBS13) — California Highway Patrol is on scene at the intersection of Watt Ave. and Roseville road where a man in a wheelchair was struck by a moving vehicle around 3:46 a.m.

According to CHP, the victim was crossing the street illegally  (jaywalking) when the driver collided with him.The driver says the man’s dark clothing made him difficult to see.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was traveling at a safe speed and was not influenced by drugs or alcohol, a public information officer with CHP says.

The driver was cooperative with officers and will not be taken into custody.

CBS13 has a crew on scene and will provide further details as they become available.

 

 

