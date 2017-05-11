Recreational or Legal; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 5/11

Hour 1
The Washington Capitals blew yet another game 7 against the penguins. Listen as the fellas dissect the loss and offer ways for the team to try and get over the hump. Plus NBA TV’s Rick Kamla jumps on the show to preview game 6 of the Rockets and Spurs.
Hour 2
Marc Spears of The Undefeated sat down with John Lucas former NBA player and coach to speak about his endeavors as a mentor to current NBA players, which prompts Grant to ask the listeners, should the NFL legalize medical marijuana use?
Hour 3
NFL analyst and former NFL official Mike Pereira joined Grant and Doug to give the latest around the NFL’s new hire of Alberto Riverton as the new Senior VP of officiating. Plus hear the fellas give the updates on the in progress Spurs v Rockets game 6 match up.