VOTE: Should a special prosecutor be named to investigate Russia's alleged interference in the presidential election?

Recreational or Legal; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 5/11

May 11, 2017 7:03 PM
Filed Under: 2017 NBA Playoffs, Houston Rockets, NFL, NHL, San Antonio Spurs, Washington Capitals

Hour 1 

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 10: Tom Wilson #43 of the Washington Capitals collides with Matt Cullen #7 of the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second period in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Verizon Center on May 10, 2017 in Washington, DC.

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Washington Capitals blew yet another game 7 against the penguins. Listen as the fellas dissect the loss and offer ways for the team to try and get over the hump. Plus NBA TV’s Rick Kamla jumps on the show to preview game 6 of the Rockets and Spurs.

 

 

Hour 2

The marijuana grow raided in Oroville.

(Credit: Butte County Sheriff’s Office)

Marc Spears of The Undefeated sat down with John Lucas former NBA player and coach to speak about his endeavors as a mentor to current NBA players, which prompts Grant to ask the listeners, should the NFL legalize medical marijuana use?

 

Hour 3

A referee collects his penalty flag as the Seattle Seahawks face the Denver Broncos during preseason action at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on August 7, 2014 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Seahawks 21-16.

(Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

NFL analyst and former NFL official Mike Pereira joined Grant and Doug to give the latest around the NFL’s new hire of Alberto Riverton as the new Senior VP of officiating. Plus hear the fellas give the updates on the in progress Spurs v Rockets game 6 match up.

 

More from Grant Napear
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch