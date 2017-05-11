Roseville Attorney, Dixon Man Accused Of Propositioning ‘Teen’ On Facebook

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A Roseville attorney and a Dixon man were arrested after allegedly trying to proposition a child for sex.
Placer County sheriff’s deputies created a Facebook page that looked like it belonged to a 13-year-old girl to lure potential sexual predators.
Derick Alcocer, 23, of Dixon was arrested on April 26 while trying to meet the “girl.” Previously he had called her over Facebook numerous times over the course of two months. When detectives got back to him as the “girl,” Alcocer allegedly responded with a picture of his genitals.
Detectives say Paul E. Carreras, 64, of Roseville thought he was meeting a “sexy, curious younger girl” as described an online ad he had posted. Instead, he met the detectives who had been corresponding with him for 10 days.
Both men are accused of contacting a minor with intent to commit a sexual offense, while Alcocer’s alleged genital presentation earned him an accusation of sending harmful matter to a minor.