VIDEO: Helicopter Crew Warns Paddleboarders After Sharks Spotted Along SoCal Coast

May 11, 2017 7:18 AM
Filed Under: Los Angeles, Orange County

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A sheriff’s helicopter crew warned a group of paddleboarders to exit the water after spotting more than a dozen great white sharks along the Southern California coast.

Sheriff’s video obtained by the Orange County Register shows about 15 sharks swimming near paddleboarders Wednesday at Dana Point south of Los Angeles.

From the helicopter a deputy alerts the paddleboarders and tells them to leave the water calmly.

Advisories have been posted for beaches up and down Southern California after shark sightings this week – including at San Onofre State Beach, where a woman was bitten by a shark April 29.

Lifeguards say there have been no reports of swimmers or surfers being bumped or charged.

While shark sightings are not uncommon along the California coast, attacks are rare.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch