Skal Labissiere To Host Basketball Clinic In Haiti

May 11, 2017 3:38 PM
Filed Under: NBA, Sacramento Kings, Skal Labissiere

The Sacramento Bee is reporting that Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere will be hosting a basketball clinic in his home country of Haiti over the summer.

The clinic will be called Camp S.K.A.L. (Skills, Knowledge, and Life) and will take place from July 19-21. It will feature the top 50 high school players and coaches in Port-au-Prince.

“This will be my first time back home in seven years,” Labissiere said. “I’m blessed to be in a place now where I can give back to my Port-au-Prince community and this is just the start of more free Camp S.K.A.L. events there in the future.”

 

