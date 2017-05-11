Tom McClintock Wants Independent Probe Of Trump Russia Ties

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Rep. Tom McClintock is calling for an independent probe into President Donald Trump’s alleged ties to Russia during the presidential campaign.

It happened Thursday morning on Capitol Public Radio’s “Insight with Beth Ruyak.”

Very few Republicans have publicly called for a special prosecutor. McClintock (R-Elk Grove) is being careful too. He maintains there’s no evidence of collusion. But he says the firing of FBI Director James Comey has become political.

“I think the timing of the firing makes it necessary to turn the investigation to an independent prosecutor so it’s above reproach,” said McClintock on the radio.

In a statement to CBS13 McClintock said:

I strongly support President Trump’s decision to fire James Comey for gross misconduct during his tenure, and only wish he had done so on January 20th. Because of the highly politicized circumstances involving the Russia inquiry, I think an independent prosecutor would be advisable to place the inquiry above reproach. I believe it is equally important to appoint an independent prosecutor to purse the investigations that were swept under the rug during the Obama administration, including the use of the IRS to intimidate Tea Party members, the Clinton email scandal and how much top secret intelligence was lost to our enemies, and the unfolding scandal involving use of the NSA to spy on political opponents.

In recent months, McClintock’s town halls have drawn large, angry crowds. Some constituents even accused the congressman of being a rubber stamp for Donald Trump.

And Thursday, outside McClintock’s district office in Roseville, protesters crowded a street corner, with their handcrafted posters and pleas,

“We don’t think Comey should have been fired,” one said.

“I would like to see a special counsel appointed to investigate the whole Russiagate thing,” said another.

“I’ll believe it when I see it,” said Karen Bobaird.

She has stood outside McClintock’s office twice a week, for months, but she ramped it up this week when President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.

Her sign now reads “Comeygate.” But she’s not convinced her representative’s latest comments on alleged US-Russia ties mean much.

“I don’t trust him, he doesn’t mean it,” she said.

Democrats React To Comey Firing

Congressman Ami Bera:

Russia’s potential interference in our democracy is not a partisan issue. I’m encouraged that some of my Republican colleagues are also calling for an independent investigation into Russia’s potential meddling in the 2016 election, as well as any ties to the Trump campaign. I hope that more of my colleagues across the aisle will join us because we all owe it to the American people to find out what happened and to take any and all steps to protect our democracy.”

Congresswoman Doris Matsui: