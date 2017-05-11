Trader Joe’s Recalls Single Lot Of Mochi Ice Cream

May 11, 2017 6:41 AM
Filed Under: Trader Joe's

MONROVIA, Calif. (AP) – Trader Joe’s is recalling a single lot of its Mikawaya Chocolate Mochi Ice Cream because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

The California-based company said Wednesday that no allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported.

choc choc mochi lot code image Trader Joes Recalls Single Lot Of Mochi Ice Cream

The lot number affected by the recall. (Credit: Trader Joe’s)

Customers may return any mochi ice cream with the code “LOT 090-17” for a full refund.

Trader Joe’s says people who have an allergy to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat the product.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

