WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Nate Goodyear: Where In The World Is Jim Tomsula?

May 11, 2017 9:58 AM By Nate Goodyear
Filed Under: 49ers, Jim Tomsula, NFL, San Francisco 49ers

Former 49ers head coach, football lifer, and jack-of-all trades Jim Tomsula has kept himself out of the spotlight after being the fall guy for Jed York’s office politics coup.

A few of us have stayed active on the Jim Tomsula trail, hoping to spot the legend outside of the Golden Corral, looking for a partner at the all-you-can eat, but little evidence has surfaced to suggest that Tomsula isn’t living out some sort of real-life “Trading Places” scenario.

BUT! On Tuesday, there he was. Our hero, back again, to claim his spot upon the inspirational pulpit known as the Western Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.

Unfortunately, I’m unable to embed the video of Tomsula’s speech (it belongs to Deadspin), which was scheduled to last three to four minutes, but witnesses said was closer to ten.  So here’s the link!

As you can see, Jim’s still got it. For the purposes of having a video, here’s some more fun from Jim Tomsula.

More from Nate Goodyear
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch