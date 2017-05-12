Off-Duty Officer Killed In Crash Involving Bus Heading To Stockton

May 12, 2017 9:20 AM
ALTAMONT (CBS13) – A fatal crash involving a tour bus is backing up eastbound Interstate 580 for miles.

The scene is W. Grant Line Road, about seven miles east of the Altamont Pass. A bus and a white Volkswagen were involved in the crash.

At least one person is dead in the crash, California Highway Patrol confirms. Officers were seen draping a flag over the body.

The victim is was an off-duty local law enforcement officer, sources tell KPIX-TV.

The crash is on the lane opposite of the usual morning drive, but traffic could be heavier than usual since it is Mother’s Day weekend and a well-traveled route to access Interstate 5.

CHP says the bus was ferrying Tesla employees to Stockton.

