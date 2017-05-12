Off-Duty Officer Killed In Crash Involving Bus Heading To Stockton

ALTAMONT (CBS13) – A fatal crash involving a tour bus is backing up eastbound Interstate 580 for miles.
The scene is W. Grant Line Road, about seven miles east of the Altamont Pass. A bus and a white Volkswagen were involved in the crash.
Head Here For The Latest Traffic Conditions
At least one person is dead in the crash, California Highway Patrol confirms. Officers were seen draping a flag over the body.
The victim is was an off-duty local law enforcement officer, sources tell KPIX-TV.
The crash is on the lane opposite of the usual morning drive, but traffic could be heavier than usual since it is Mother’s Day weekend and a well-traveled route to access Interstate 5.
CHP says the bus was ferrying Tesla employees to Stockton.