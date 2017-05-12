California Democrat Who Opposed Gas Tax Loses Senate Committee Chairmanship

May 12, 2017 4:46 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – The only Democratic state senator to vote against a California gas and vehicle tax increase is losing his powerful post as a committee chairman.

Sen. Steve Glazer of Orinda announced Friday that Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon asked him to step down as chairman of the Governmental Organization committee.

Spokesmen for Glazer and de Leon declined say why Glazer was asked to step down. The move comes a month after Assemblyman Rudy Salas lost his chairmanship after he was the only Assembly Democrat to oppose the gas tax hike.

Glazer said he opposed the gas tax because it didn’t have support in his district.

His opposition led legislative leaders and Gov. Jerry Brown to promise $500 million worth of special projects to win support from a Republican senator.

 

  1. alphawolf1 (@alphawolf1) says:
    May 12, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    Sounds like Trump v2.0

