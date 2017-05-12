Carmichael Dave: De’Aaron Fox Could Be The Real Deal

BREAKING: The draft is a crapshoot.

But much like in Vegas, you can do the tiniest of things to hopefully improve your odds. Kevin Durant has some excellent points when it comes to the NBA combine, but I do enjoy watching these guys talk. Yes, sometimes the nicest, most well-spoken athletes can be terrible, and vice versa. But its nice to see how they deal with the media, how much they pay attention and study the game, and to get a peek at their overall attitude.

The excellent Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee was is on hand in Chicago, I suggest you follow him on twitter and at sacbee.com for updates. He caught up with De’Aaron Fox of Kentucky, someone who is certainly in the crosshairs of the Sacramento Kings, especially if they end up with two top ten picks (we will find out at the lottery this Tuesday)

De'Aaron Fox talks about his meeting with the Kings pic.twitter.com/I2vnAupB45 — Jason Jones (@mr_jasonjones) May 12, 2017

Full disclosure: I have heard on more than one occasion the Kings may opt to NOT draft a point guard, and their recent reported interest in EuroStar Milos Teodosic may support that. Perhaps the Kings just don’t want to tip their hand, and/or want a Plan B in case the draft doesn’t fall their way, or a supreme talent (not a PG) falls into their lap. Smart.

Watching Fox at Kentucky, and against UCLA in the NCAA tournament, you saw glimpses of a true leader who can take over games. He certainly needs help on his range, but he is as rock solid as it gets in every other facet of the game.

With the most important draft in Kings history looming, you can’t be too careful. Fox may be that diamond Sacramento is looking for.